Deadly fire in Crow Wing County under investigation

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
LITTLE PINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A deadly fire in northern Minnesota is under investigation, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

Around 4:17 a.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to a fire in the 24000 block of County Road 1 in Little Pine Township, Minnesota.

When firefighters arrived, they found a body within the burned structure.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct the autopsy and make an identification.