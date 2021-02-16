Deadly fire in Crow Wing County under investigation
LITTLE PINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A deadly fire in northern Minnesota is under investigation, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.
Around 4:17 a.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to a fire in the 24000 block of County Road 1 in Little Pine Township, Minnesota.
When firefighters arrived, they found a body within the burned structure.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct the autopsy and make an identification.