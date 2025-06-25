Expand / Collapse search

Exploding tire kills son, injures father in southern Minnesota

By
Published  June 25, 2025 8:14am CDT
Minnesota
FOX 9

    • An exploding tire killed a 34-year-old man in Lake City, Minnesota, on Tuesday.
    • At the time, the man had been working on the tire with his father. It's unclear what caused the tire to explode. 
    • The father also sustained facial injuries from the incident and was taken to the hospital. 

LAKE CITY, Minn. (FOX 9) - An exploding tire killed a man and injured his father in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. 

Deadly tire explosion

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on June 24 in rural Lake City, located approximately 35 miles northeast of Rochester. 

A father and his 34-year-old son had been working on a tire when it exploded. The son was pronounced dead at the scene, and his father was taken to the hospital to be treated for facial injuries. 

Authorities have not specified the type of tire or what caused the explosion. 

