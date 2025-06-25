Exploding tire kills son, injures father in southern Minnesota
LAKE CITY, Minn. (FOX 9) - An exploding tire killed a man and injured his father in southern Minnesota on Tuesday.
Deadly tire explosion
What we know:
The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on June 24 in rural Lake City, located approximately 35 miles northeast of Rochester.
A father and his 34-year-old son had been working on a tire when it exploded. The son was pronounced dead at the scene, and his father was taken to the hospital to be treated for facial injuries.
Authorities have not specified the type of tire or what caused the explosion.
The Source: This report uses information from a Wabasha County Sheriff's Office press release.