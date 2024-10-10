Deadly crash blocks traffic on Hwy 169 in St. Peter

A deadly crash in St. Peter shut down traffic along Highway 169 on Thursday afternoon.

What do we know

Troopers responded shortly before 4 p.m. for the crash between a Subaru and a semi in the southbound lanes of Highway 169 on the southside of St. Peter.

Investigators say the Subaru was traveling east on Washington Avenue South when it collided with a Peterbilt semi that was headed south on 169.

Southbound lanes were closed for hours as the crash was investigated.

What don't we know

Police have not confirmed which driver was killed or what exactly led to the crash. The name of the Subaru driver has not been released but troopers say she is a 74-year-old woman from Apple Valley.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are also unclear.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.