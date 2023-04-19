Expand / Collapse search
Dashcam video shows truck slam into car pulled over by Iowa state trooper

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 10:24AM
FOX 13 News

Truck slams into car pulled over by trooper in Iowa

Iowa State Patrol via Storyful

CORALVILLE, Iowa - A state trooper and the driver he pulled over are lucky to have escaped "a very avoidable crash" unharmed, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Video from the trooper's dashcam shows a pickup truck slam into the side of the car, which was pulled over on a Coralville, IA highway by Iowa State Patrol trooper Fairbanks.

The video from the night of April 18 shows the trooper standing on the passenger side of the sedan. He's leaned over, speaking to the driver when a truck comes from behind the driver side and collides with the car.

The truck appears to partially lift off the ground, sending debris from both vehicles into the air.

Storyful-Truck_Crashes_Into_Car_During_Traffic_Stop_on_Iowa_Highway-2.jpg

Still image from video of truck crashing into car pulled over on Iowa highway (via Iowa State Patrol/Storyful)

The trooper jumps backward and appears shocked by what just happened.

In a Facebook post by the Iowa State Patrol, the agency said it was "thankful" Trooper Fairbanks, as well as both drivers, were uninjured.

Storyful-Truck_Crashes_Into_Car_During_Traffic_Stop_on_Iowa_Highway-1.jpg

Still image from video of truck crashing into car pulled over on Iowa highway (via Iowa State Patrol/Storyful)

"Please remember to MOVE OVER and SLOW DOWN for emergency vehicles," the post said. "Just like you, we all want to get safely home to our families."

Storyful contributed to this report, which was filed from Tampa, Florida.