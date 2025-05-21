Dark Horse reopening in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood this summer

The Brief Dark Horse Bar & Eatery near West 7th and Wacouta streets in St. Paul will reopen with new ownership following its closure last February. Since opening in 2015, the bar and restaurant had become a haven for local musicians. Once a vibrant area of St. Paul, the Lowertown neighborhood has struggled in recent years to keep restaurant tenants.



A favorite for Minnesota musicians looking for a place to play in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood, Dark Horse Bar & Eatery announced it will reopen with new ownership following its closure last February after a decade-long stretch.

Dark Horse reopening

Local perspective:

Two names behind familiar concepts in St. Paul will take over the space, according to a recent social media post.

The hospitality group behind Can Can Wonderland and St. Paul Brewing say they plan to reopen the space in July, behind the partnership of chef Shane Oporto and Sarah McDonough at the forefront.

In the post, the group says that Oporto – who previously worked with DeGidio’s and La Belle Vie – plans to bring both a new look and an updated food and beverage selection inspired by "life’s experiences" while providing "the same dedication to serving this neighborhood with heart."

Dark Horse Bar & Eatery has announced it will reopen with new ownership following its closure after a decade-long stretch in February. (FOX 9)

McDonough joins the Dark Horse team after previously working in a role as the general manager at Can Can Wonderland.

Saying the decision left them "completely heartbroken" to close in a post on Jan. 30, 2025, Dark Horse’s previous owners closed the doors near its West 7th and Wacouta streets location after first opening in 2015.

In its previous stretch, Dark Horse became known as a haven for local musicians, as well as the only local establishment to have half of the original Triple Rock Social Club sign - the other half remains at the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas.

No word yet whether the infamous sign will be part of the new iteration.

St. Paul closures

Dig deeper:

Once a vibrant area of St. Paul, the Lowertown neighborhood has struggled in recent years to keep restaurant tenants.

Several establishments, such Big Biscuit, Noyes & Cutler, Handsome Hog, Barrio tequila bar and more have closed their doors in the last few years as the neighborhood works to redefine itself as a destination for those visiting the state’s capitol city.

According to business owners, the reasons behind their struggles are many, including a lack of customers, increased minimum wages, rent control and decreased profit margins.

In March, Lunds and Byerlys also announced it would close its downtown St. Paul location – the only remaining major grocery store in the downtown area.