Daniel Rosen confirmed by Senate as Minnesota's U.S. Attorney

The Brief Daniel Rosen has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as Minnesota's next U.S. Attorney. Rosen was confirmed on a narrow 51-47 vote. Rosen runs a Minneapolis law firm, has 30 years of litigation experience, and graduated cum laude from the University of Minnesota.



Minneapolis attorney Daniel Rosen has been confirmed by the Senate to become Minnesota's next U.S. Attorney.

Rosen named U.S. Attorney

What we know:

Rosen was confirmed on a narrow 51-47 vote on Tuesday. Rosen was nominated by President Donald Trump in May following a recommendation by Minnesota's Republican Congressional members.

What they're saying:

Rep. Tom Emmer, who recommended Rosen to Trump, celebrated the confirmation on Tuesday: "We are pleased to see that Dan Rosen, a distinguished attorney with an unwavering commitment to public safety, has been confirmed as the United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota. We are confident that Mr. Rosen will fight to protect Minnesotans, and their hard-earned tax dollars, from the scourge of crime and fraud we’ve seen in our state. We were proud to support Dan and thank our colleagues in the Senate for advancing his nomination."

Who is Daniel Rosen?

The backstory:

Rosen is the principal at Rosen LLC. According to the letter from the lawmakers, Rosen has 30 years of experience in litigation in federal and state courts.

"He has used his expertise to advocate for community and charitable issues, especially matters of particular interest to the American Jewish community," lawmakers wrote in their recommendation letter. "He also served in the United States Navy as a surface warfare officer at sea."

The letter also notes that Rosen graduated cum laude from the University of Minnesota.

Local perspective:

Joe Thompson has served as acting U.S. Attorney following the resignation of Andy Luger. Luger submitted his resignation just days before Trump took office for his second term.