Minneapolis attorney nominated to serve as U.S. Attorney for Minnesota

The Brief President Trump has nominated Daniel Rosen to serve as U.S. Attorney for Minnesota. Minnesota GOP representatives are urging their colleagues in the Senate to confirm the nomination. Rosen has 30 years of experience in litigation in federal and state courts and graduated Cum Laude from the University of Minnesota.



President Trump has nominated an attorney who runs a law firm in Minneapolis to serve as U.S. Attorney for Minnesota.

Daniel Rosen nominated

What we know:

President Trump sent his nomination for Daniel Rosen to serve as U.S. Attorney for Minnesota to Congress on Tuesday.

Representatives Tom Emmer, Michelle Fischbach, Pete Stauber, and Brad Finstad announced on Wednesday that they had previously sent a letter to the president, recommending three candidates: Rosen, former U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, and attorney Ronald Schutz.

Dig deeper:

Rosen is the principal at Rosen LLC. According to the letter from the lawmakers, Rosen has 30 years of experience in litigation in federal and state courts.

"He has used his expertise to advocate for community and charitable issues, especially matters of particular interest to the American Jewish community," Rosen states. "He also served in the United States Navy as a surface warfare officer at sea."

The letter also notes Rosen graduated Cum Laude from the University of Minnesota.

What they're saying:

In a joint statement, Reps. Emmer, Stauber, Fischbach, and Finstad wrote:

"Dan Rosen is one of the sharpest legal minds in the entire country, and we are thrilled that President Trump has nominated him to serve as the United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota. With over three decades of experience as an attorney and a proven commitment to public safety, Dan will uphold the rule of law and keep criminals off our streets. As fraud and crime run rampant under Governor Walz’s watch, we urge our colleagues in the Senate to act quickly to confirm Dan’s nomination."

The backstory:

Former U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger resigned from office just days before the Trump presidency. Luger had served under President Obama before stepping down at the request of President Trump during his first term. Luger was then later reappointed under President Biden.