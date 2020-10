article

The Crystal Police Department is asking the public's help to find a missing "endangered" 17-year-old girl.

Jada Swingle was last seen Monday in the 5300 block of Hampshire Avenue N in Crystal, according to police.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She also has a mole under her lip on her chin.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call 911.