St. Paul shooting leaves 4 injured, police investigating Monday evening
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood east of downtown St. Paul left four men wounded on Monday evening.
St. Paul shooting injures 4
What we know:
The St. Paul Police Department says that shortly after 4:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of 4th Street East and Earl Street following multiple reports of shots fired.
At the scene, police say they located a total of four adult men with gunshot wounds that were non-life-threatening.
What's next:
Authorities say that officers, K9 and drone teams continue to search the area for evidence as they continue their investigation to determine a suspect involved.
Police have since said they do not believe there is any threat to public safety.
The Source: Information provided by the St. Paul Police Department.