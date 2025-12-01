St. Paul shooting leaves 4 injured, police investigating Monday evening

article

The Brief St. Paul Police say four men were injured during a shooting in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul on Monday. Police say that shortly after 4:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of 4th Street East and Earl Street following multiple reports of shots fired. K9 and drone teams continue to search the area for evidence as they continue their investigation to determine a suspect involved.



A shooting in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood east of downtown St. Paul left four men wounded on Monday evening.

St. Paul shooting injures 4

What we know:

The St. Paul Police Department says that shortly after 4:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of 4th Street East and Earl Street following multiple reports of shots fired.

At the scene, police say they located a total of four adult men with gunshot wounds that were non-life-threatening.

What's next:

Authorities say that officers, K9 and drone teams continue to search the area for evidence as they continue their investigation to determine a suspect involved.

Police have since said they do not believe there is any threat to public safety.