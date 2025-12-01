Expand / Collapse search

St. Paul shooting leaves 4 injured, police investigating Monday evening

By
Published  December 1, 2025 7:24pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Police say they located a total of four adult men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at the scene of a shooting in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul on Monday.

The Brief

    • St. Paul Police say four men were injured during a shooting in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul on Monday.
    • Police say that shortly after 4:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of 4th Street East and Earl Street following multiple reports of shots fired.
    • K9 and drone teams continue to search the area for evidence as they continue their investigation to determine a suspect involved.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood east of downtown St. Paul left four men wounded on Monday evening.

St. Paul shooting injures 4

What we know:

The St. Paul Police Department says that shortly after 4:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of 4th Street East and Earl Street following multiple reports of shots fired.

At the scene, police say they located a total of four adult men with gunshot wounds that were non-life-threatening.

What's next:

Authorities say that officers, K9 and drone teams continue to search the area for evidence as they continue their investigation to determine a suspect involved.

Police have since said they do not believe there is any threat to public safety.

The Source: Information provided by the St. Paul Police Department.

