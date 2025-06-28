Expand / Collapse search
Crystal bakery owner accused of recording woman in bathroom

Published  June 28, 2025 4:39pm CDT
Crystal
FOX 9

The Brief

    • The owner of Bella's Shoppe Bakery and Coffee is accused of recording a woman in the bathroom without her consent.
    • Police say he admitted to recording the victim for a "couple weeks" because he "wanted to try and make pornographic content that he had seen online."
    • The man is facing a gross misdemeanor charge of interfering with privacy and using a device to record intimate parts.

CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police arrested the owner of Bella's Shoppe Bakery and Coffee in Crystal after an 18-year-old woman reported finding a phone with videos of her naked in the bathroom.

Yeimi Neftalin Frutosmejia, 42, of Hopkins, is charged with one gross misdemeanor count of interfering with privacy and using a device to record intimate parts. 

Bakery bathroom recording 

Big picture view:

A woman reported on the morning of June 20 that her 18-year-old daughter was recorded in the bathroom of Bella's Shoppe Bakery and Coffee in Crystal.

The criminal complaint states the victim found a phone recording her in the bathroom of the bakery. She then found naked videos of herself on the phone, and reported to police that she believed the phone was owned by Yeimi Neftalin Frutosmejia, 42, of Hopkins.

Police say they then found the same phone on Frutosmejia's desk after obtaining a search warrant. Another phone was then discovered under a tall divider in the lobby area, according to the complaint. 

Court documents show that Frutosmejia initially denied knowing anything about the phone or the victim being recorded, but then admitted to police that he had recorded the victim in the bathroom.

The criminal complaint states Frutosmejia said he "wanted to try and make pornographic content that he had seen online" but deleted the videos because he suspected the victim had found the phone. 

Police say Frutosmejia also reportedly said he only watched the videos once but was recording the victim for a "couple weeks."

What's next:

Frutosmejia's first appearance is set for the morning of July 10.  

He faces up to a year in jail and a $3,000 fine. 

The Source: This story uses information from a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County Court. 

CrystalCrime and Public Safety