Crews rescue group of 31 teens from St. Paul cave

A group of teens was escorted out of a cave Friday night in St. Paul, requiring assistance from the fire department's Technical Rescue Team.

According to the fire department, the team was called out at about 10:30 p.m. to help escort 31 teenagers from inside a cave off of Crosby Farm Road.

Officials said the main entrance to the caves is sealed, but the group "gained access through a small hole 20 yards away in the bluff."

Crews escorted the group out of the cave. No injuries were reported.