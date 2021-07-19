Crews continue fighting fires in Superior National Forest, Canada

The Delta Lake Fire is the only fire that is still active in the Superior National Forest, officials announced Monday.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire and smoke were minimal Sunday, and crews have contained the area.

Meanwhile, officials said there are seven wildfires burning in Quetico Provincial Park in Canada, directly across the international border from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Fire managers have identified three fires with the potential to spread across the border into the Crooked Lake travel corridor of the BWCAW and beyond Crooked Lake and Iron Lake, into more heavily visited areas of the BWCAW.

Crews are conducting daily flights to monitor the Canada fires and the rate of spread.

