Crews continue Canadian Pacific train derailment cleanup in Plymouth

article

A cleanup effort of a 22-car freight train derailment in Plymouth, Minnesota continued Monday.

Officials say a crack was discovered in one of the cars, but there was no leakage. The crack was patched and welded shut, according to the Plymouth Police Department.

Aerial photos from our FOX 9 helicopter show several cars derailed in Plymouth, Minnestoa. (FOX 9)

Police say the Canadian Pacific train was carrying molten sulfur, asphalt and lumber. It crashed just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

The tracks have been restored by Canadian Pacific and resumed operations Monday.

22 cars derailed Sunday afternoon in Plymouth, Minnesota. (Plymouth Police Department / Twitter)

Advertisement

Emergency crews are monitoring air quality 24 hours a day and are monitoring water and soil quality in the area, too.

Officials are asking the public to stay clear of the site as Canadian Pacific continues to use heavy machinery to clear the derailment.