Crews battling structure fire at farm property near Hastings

Fire crews battled a structure fire in Vermillion Township on Thursday evening.

The large fire appeared to be burning at a rural farm property on the 17000 block of Emery Avenue near 170th Street East, located about seven miles west of Hastings.

The fire was visible from traffic cameras on Highway 52 around 4:30 p.m. showing a large plume of black smoke in the air. Aerial footage of the scene shows firefighters working to put out a fire near a large structure.

The Inver Grove Fire Department (IGFD) said they were among other departments assisting the Hastings Fire Department with the blaze.

There are no water or hydrants in the area, so tender trucks were brought in to run a water shuttle to help put out the fire, IGFD said in a Facebook post.

FOX 9 is waiting to learn more details about the fire.