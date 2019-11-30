Crash leaves 2 young children seriously injured in Coon Rapids, Minnesota

A four-vehicle crash in Coon Rapids, Minnesota on Saturday left two young kids and a woman seriously hurt. However, deputies say another driver rushed to their aid.

According to investigators, the children and a woman were in a Toyota Camry near the intersection of Main Street NW and Shenandoah Boulevard NW just before 4 p.m. when a Ram truck hit their vehicle.

According to deputies, it appears the truck was headed east on Main Street when it went skidding sideways and crossed the center line, striking the Camry head-on. Two other vehicles headed westbound were also hit as a result of the collision.

According to deputies, the 54-year-old Blaine man in the truck was not injured, but all four people in the Camry suffered injuries. The Camry's driver, a man from Lino Lakes, suffered minor injuries. An adult female passenger and two kids, a two-year-old boy and four-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries.

The woman was taken to Mercy Hospital in serious but stable condition. The four-year-old girl was also taken to Mercy but later transferred to Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

The two-year-old boy suffered critical injuries, deputies say. Investigators say the driver of a Chevy truck, which also involved in the crash, performed CPR on the boy until medics arrived. The boy was taken to Mercy Hospital and also transferred to Children's Hospital.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were not hurt, deputies say.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. However, deputies say the driver of the Ram truck is being held on probable cause driving under the influence and criminal vehicular operation. His name has not been released at this time.