Utica man missing on Mississippi River after boat found unattended near Wisconsin park

The Brief Authorities are searching for Brian Daley, 60, of Utica, Minnesota, who was reported missing Sept. 30. His unattended boat was found tied off near Merrick State Park in Wisconsin, and appeared to have run out of gas. Search efforts are ongoing on both sides of the Mississippi River, and officials are asking the public for help.



Authorities in two states are searching for a 60-year-old Minnesota man after his boat was found unattended along a Wisconsin shoreline.

Search underway for missing Utica man

What we know:

Brian Daley, 60, of Utica, Minnesota, was reported missing to the Winona County Sheriff's Office at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 30. Deputies began investigating his whereabouts and located his vehicle at approximately 9 p.m. that same evening. Based on information developed during the investigation, authorities initiated a water search.

During the search, Daley's boat was found unattended and tied off along the shoreline near Merrick State Park in Wisconsin, according to the Winona County Sheriff's Office. Preliminary information indicates the boat had run out of gas. Daley has not been located, and law enforcement is continuing efforts to determine his whereabouts and ensure his well-being.

Because the boat was found in Buffalo County, Wisconsin, the Winona County Sheriff's Office is working alongside the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, along with multiple other assisting agencies. Search efforts are ongoing on both sides of the Mississippi River and surrounding areas.

Public asked to help find missing boater

What we don't know:

Daley's current whereabouts remain unknown. Authorities have not released information about what may have led him to go out on the water or where he may have gone after his boat ran out of gas.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or had contact with Daley to come forward. Specifically, authorities want to hear from anyone who picked up or gave a ride to a stranded boater near Merrick State Park or the surrounding area, saw anyone walking near the park or along nearby roads, or has any other information that may help determine Daley's whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office at 608-685-4433 and select Option 2, or contact the Winona County Sheriff's Office at 507-457-6368. Officials note that even information that may seem insignificant could be helpful to the investigation.