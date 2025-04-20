Crash turned brawl shuts down I-35W lanes in Minneapolis

The Brief A crash along I-35W South turned into a brawl spilling onto the highway Sunday morning in Minneapolis. A trooper was assaulted while trying to break up the fight. Three men were booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of assault following the incident.



A trooper got caught in the fray as authorities attempted to break up a brawl that was sparked by a crash on Interstate 35W South on Sunday morning in Minneapolis.

Crash turns into a fight

The backstory:

Troopers responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the report of a crash on southbound I-35W near 60th Street in Minneapolis. As they were responding, troopers were told that people were fighting on the freeway near the crash scene.

Authorities say that as troopers attempted to break up the brawl, one trooper was assaulted by a man who was involved in the crash.

A 20-year-old man was also hurt in the fight and transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. Troopers say he is expected to survive his injuries.

What we know:

After the fight was calmed, troopers arrested three men: a 24-year-old Minneapolis man, a 26-year-old Franklin Park, Illinois man and a 29-year-old Chicago man.

All three men are being held on suspicion of assault. Troopers indicate the Minneapolis man was the one who assaulted the trooper.

Local perspective:

The incident blocked lanes from I-35W to Highway 62 for about 45 minutes.