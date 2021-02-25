CPAC schedule: Who is speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida

The annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is slated to run through Sunday and a number of high-profile conservatives will take the stage to share conservative ideas with the crowd.

Former President Trump will give his first public address since leaving office at the conference in Orlando, Fla., headlining Sunday’s events.

Here are a few of the notable conservatives who will speak:

President Donald Trump hugs the flag of the United States of America at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center February 29, 2020 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Friday

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Sen. Mike Lee, Utah

Former Gov. Scott Walker, Wisc.

Sen. James Lankford, Okla.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas

Rep. Mo Brooks, Ala.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, N.C.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Ark.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Tenn.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Fla.

Sen. Rick Scott, Fla.

Sen. Josh Hawley, Mo.

Donald Trump Jr.

Advertisement

RELATED: Republicans rally solidly against Democrats' COVID-19 relief package

Saturday

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Amb. Ric Grenell

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Sen. Bill Hagerty, Tenn.

Amb. Robert Lighthizer

Rep. Devin Nunes, Calif.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Wyo.

Rep. Burgess Owens, Utah

Rep. Darrell Issa, Calif.

Rep. Andy Biggs, Ariz.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colo.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Calif.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Sunday

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Former Ark. Gov. Mike Huckabee

Former National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow

Former President Trump

Markedly absent from the conference are conservatives who spoke out against the president in light of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. None of the Republicans who voted for Trump's impeachment will speak.

Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was not invited to the conference, CPAC sources told McClatchy.

Former Vice President Mike Pence declined an invite to speak, as he plans to take a break from the public stage over the next few months. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was invited to this year's conference but also declined, as he has in recent years.