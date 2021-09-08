COVID-19 vaccine or regular testing required for Minneapolis employees

article

Minneapolis city employees will now be required to get regular COVID-19 testing or be fully vaccinated against the virus, according to an emergency regulation issued by Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday.

The requirement will be rolled out in phases starting in mid-September and will first impact employees at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Currently, the convention center is also serving as a COVID-19 community testing site.

After reviewing the initial rollout, the requirement will be implemented to additional departments over the coming weeks. The Human Resources Department will provide more details about how employees will provide proof of their vaccine and where they will get access to testing.

Minneapolis and Hennepin County also have mask mandates in place for all buildings owned by the city and county. Businesses are encouraged to have indoor mask requirements.