COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 17 new deaths bring pandemic total to 1,300

The state of Wisconsin reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the pandemic death total to exactly 1,300.

New data from the Department of Health Services shows Tuesday's 17 deaths was the highest single-day total since May 30 when 20 deaths were reported in 24 hours.

Over the last seven days, the case increase average is 2,255, the first time it has eclipsed 2,200 in the pandemic. 2,367 new cases were reported Tuesday.

22 percent of tests returned to the state Tuesday were positive for COVID-19, bringing the 7-day percent positive rate average to 19.5 percent.

According to national data, Wisconsin has seen the largest 4-week case increase total in the country with a 106 percent increase.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended Sept. 22. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.