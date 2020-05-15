COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 11,685 positive cases, 445 deaths

More than 11,600 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wisconsin as of Friday afternoon, including 445 deaths.

New data reported Thursday by the Department of Health Services revealed 11,685 positive cases and 128,657 negative cases.

1,977 Wisconsin residents have been hospitalized with the virus, making up 17 percent of positive cases. The state's first deaths were reported on March 19.

Brown County has the highest rate of infection with 783 cases per 100,000 people. Milwaukee County (475.3) and Kenosha County (452.7) have the next highest rates.

Gov. Tony Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but Wednesday, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effecively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

Advertisement

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.