COVID-19 in Minnesota: 929 new cases, 9 more deaths reported Saturday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 929 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths Saturday.

Officials report that the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is at 83,588 and the death toll has reached 1,906. The nine most recent deaths included patients ages 70 and older, and seven were residents in long-term care facilities.

There are currently 247 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, including 140 in the ICU. ICU cases have remained largely in the 130s since Aug. 21.

The next few weeks of data should reveal what impact Labor Day gatherings travel had on Minnesota’s COVID-19 infection rate, as well as the return to school in some areas.