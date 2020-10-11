COVID-19 in Minnesota: 1,450 new cases, 10 more deaths reported Sunday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,450 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths Sunday.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 112,268 cases of COVID-19 and 2,141 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

Of the 10 deaths reported Sunday, ages ranged from 45-94. Three lived in assisted living facilties, while seven lived in private residences.

So far, 8,354 cases involved hospitalization, with 2,291 that went to the ICU.

The 1,450 new positive cases reported were out of 29,755 completed tests—a positivity rate of 4.8%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it implies a high rate of community transmission of the disease.