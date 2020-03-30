COVID-19 has claimed the lives of these celebrities and notable people



Across the world, notable entertainers, artists and other figures have lost their lives after becoming infected with COVID-19. Among those who have died are groundbreaking actors, beloved international comedians, acclaimed music icons and noted broadcast professionals.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the deaths of these cherished artists and entertainers serves as a reminder of the need to stay safe and practice necessary social distancing measures. Their lives may have been lost, but their work will not be forgotten.



Terrence McNally

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--MARCH 02: Playwright Terrence McNally appears in a portrait taken in his home on March 2, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The famed Tony-winning playwright died at 81 due to coronavirus complications.

Lucia Bosè



MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 1998: Lucia Bose attends a party on December 03, 1998 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Europa Press Archive/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Bosè, an Italian actress noted for her performances in films from the 1950s, died after contracting coronavirus. She was 89.

Maria Mercader

The CBS News producer passed away at 54 due to COVID-19.

Joe Diffie

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Singer Joe Diffie performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival on April 26, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

The acclaimed country music singer died from coronavirus complications. He was 61.

Alan Merrill

NEW YORK, U.S.A - SEPTEMBER 13: Alan Merrill in Greenwich Village, NYC on September 13, 2009 in New York, U.S.A.. (Photo by Neil H Kitson/Redferns)

The songwriter behind “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” died after contracting coronavirus. He was 69.

Ken Shimura

TOKYO, JAPAN - DECEMBER 2: Comedian Ken Shimura attends the 'Yo-Kai Watch' movie PR event on December 2, 2014 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Sports Nippon/Getty Images)

Shimura, a beloved Japanese comedian, died at 70 due to coronavirus-related complications.

Mark Blum

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 01: Actor Mark Blum attends the "Amy And The Orphans" Opening Night at Laura Pels Theatre on March 1, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Killian/Getty Images)

The "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Crocodile Dundee" star was reported to have died from coronavirus complications. He was 69.

Chef Floyd Cardoz



NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 06: Floyd Cardoz attends Cookies for Kids' Cancer Fifth Annual Chefs Benefit at Metropolitan West on March 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Chef Floyd Cardoz, who competed on “Top Chef,” won “Top Chef Masters” and operated successful restaurants in both India and New York, died Wednesday of complications from the coronavirus, his company said in a statement. He was 59.