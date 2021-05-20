Corrections officer Joseph Gomm's family impatiently awaits settlement

The family of slain corrections officer Joseph Gomm says they are hurt, frustrated and angry after the Minnesota legislature failed to vote on their $3 million settlement.

Gomm was brutally beaten and killed by inmate Edward Johnson while on duty inside the Stillwater prison in July 2019. The Department of Corrections calls it the darkest day in department history.

"For the last three years, all we’ve gotten is, ‘We are sorry for your loss. We want to make this right.’ Nothing but lip service. No one wants to do anything," said Audrey Cone, Gomm’s sister.

Gomm’s legal team says state lawmakers promised the family a $3 million settlement to avoid costly civil litigation over a potential wrongful death lawsuit. Multiple investigations found staffing and safety issues inside the prison as well as missed warning signs for Johnson, who was a known danger.

So far, the $3 million settlement hasn’t gotten a legislative vote in St. Paul and the Gomms are quickly coming up on the 3-year statute of limitations to file their litigation.

So their time is running out and so is their patience.

"In the past three years, we have not, as a family, ever been allowed to heal," said Chris Cone, Gomm’s brother-in-law. "We can’t talk about this. We can’t move on with our lives. This isn’t over. Joe might be buried over in Roseville, but this isn’t over until it’s done and it’s not done. We’ve been strung along for three years now."