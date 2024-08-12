Corporate runaround for subscriptions addressed in new proposals

Whether it's trying to cancel a gym membership or jumping through hoops to get a refund for a canceled flight, it seems like corporate customer service can add a lot of unnecessary headaches and hassles.

Now the White House wants to take on some practices it says waste people's time and money.

The Biden administration is hoping a new set of rules it's calling "Time Is Money" can crack down on the ways companies give consumers the runaround.

Among the initiatives are requiring companies to make it as easy to cancel a subscription or membership as it was to sign up for one, which could apply to anything from gym memberships and newspapers to cosmetics.

Another new rule, requiring airlines to give automatic cash refunds when your flight is canceled or significantly changed for any reason.

The White House also wants to cut through the clutter of so-called "Doom Loops" - those endless mazes of menu options and automated responses, by requiring companies to allow customers to talk to a human being by pressing a single button.

Other proposed new rules would prevent marketers from using fake reviews to boost their businesses and direct the Department of Education to issue new guidance to help schools streamline communication with parents.