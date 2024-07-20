Corcoran house fire injures 1 resident, 2 firefighters

article

A house fire in Corcoran Saturday afternoon left one resident and two firefighters injured.

Around 1:45 p.m., Corcoran police responded to a house fire on the 6200 block of Steeple Chase Lane, authorities said. The 911 caller stated there was black and white smoke coming from the basement of the home.

Police arrived at the scene and found smoke visible from the outside of the home. Officers then made sure everyone was out of the house, according to law enforcement.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, with authorities saying about 75 firefighters were assisting due to heat and humidity, which made the firefighters have to rotate more often.

One resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and injuries, police said. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat-related injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation, authorities said.