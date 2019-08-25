Construction worker hit by equipment, dies at Minneapolis worksite

article

A worker at a Minneapolis construction site died this week after officials say he was hit by a loader.

Officials from Adolfson and Peterson, the contractor working on a project at East Side Storage and Maintenance facility for the city, say the worker was hit around 9:30 a.m. on Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are deeply saddened by this terrible tragedy," said the company's CEO Jeff Hansen. "The safety of our hard-working men and women is Adolfson & Peterson's highest priority. We are devastated to lose a well-respected member of our team. Our most sincere condolences are with the family and loved ones of this employee. We will do all we can to support them, as well as our employees, during this difficult time."

The company is working with agencies investigating the incident.

An obituary and GoFundMe identify the worker as 34-year-old Zac Pumper. According to the GoFundMe, that has raised more than $27,000 in days to help the family, Pumper leaves behind his wife Nicole and their two kids, ages 4 and 7.