Construction crane falls on parked car at Bloomington, Minn. apartment complex
article
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A construction crane fell on a parked car at an apartment complex Monday morning in Bloomington, Minnesota.
According to Bloomington Police, the crane fell around 10:30 a.m. and struck a car in the lot at 1001 East 80th Street.
Crews respond to fallen construction crane in Bloomington. (Kristi Theis / FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul)
Nobody was injured in the incident. It is unknown why the crane tipped over.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, crews were still working to lift the crane back up.
A crane sits at a Bloomington, Minn. apartment complex parking lot. (Kristi Theis / FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul)