‘Connor Strong’: Student recovering from multiple brain surgeries receives incredible welcome from peers

A heartwarming surprise for a beloved student is going viral.

Connor, a student at Georgetown Preparatory School, received a loud, enthusiastic return to school after having multiple brain surgeries.

The school shared footage of Connor entering the school to thundering applause from hundreds of his classmates.

“Over the past several months, he has undergone multiple surgeries after having a benign tumor removed from his brain,” school officials explained.

His classmates chanted “Connor Strong” as he watched on in awe.

“Welcome back, Connor, we’ve missed you,” the school tweeted alongside the uplifting footage.