Connexus Energy says 10,000 without power in Anoka County
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - More than 10,000 residents in Anoka County were without power Saturday after the latest blast of winter weather.
Officials with Connexus Energy say at least 10,500 people don’t have power in the north Twin Cities metro. The outages stretched from Blaine to Coon Rapids, according to Connexus Energy’s outage map. After highs in the low 70s on Friday, weather conditions across the state took a dramatic turn.
What happened
What we know:
The outages likely happened due to strong winds throughout the Twin Cities Saturday morning. Officials with Connexus Energy say by 4 p.m. Friday, they were down to less than 2,000 outages.
Saturday’s big shift
What to Expect:
Temperatures will fall throughout the day with afternoon temperatures around the Twin Cities expected to be close to 32 degrees.
Snow and accumulating snow will fall out west and lift into parts of northern and northwestern Minnesota Saturday. Where the snow falls, some places may experience brief whiteout conditions due to very strong northwest winds.
As temperatures fall, flash freezes on roadways and other surfaces are possible. The Twin Cities metro can expect some rain/mix to possibly switch to periods of snowflakes at midday.
By Saturday afternoon, most of the precipitation will be up in northern Minnesota and slowly ushering out mid to late evening.