Como Zoo's Mold-A-Rama machines leaving after decades of souvenir making

The Brief The Mold-A-Rama machines at Como Park Zoo & Conservatory are relocating. The machines will move out the week of Nov. 3. The company that owns and operates the Mold-A-Ramas chose to relocate them to a region with a longer peak season and more attendance.



Como Park Zoo & Conservatory visitors in St. Paul have a limited time to enjoy the nostalgic Mold-A-Rama machines before they relocate to another region.

Mold-A-Rama machines leaving Como Zoo

Image of a Como Zoo Mold-A-Rama machine. (FOX 9)

What we know:

The Mold-A-Rama machines, which first appeared at the zoo in the 1960s, will be moving to a region with a longer peak season and higher attendance, according to a news release from the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.

The machines will depart the week of Nov. 3.

What they're saying:

A news release from Como Zoo said the following:

"The company that owns and operates the Mold-A-Ramas has decided to relocate them to a region with a longer peak season and higher year-round attendance. While this was not a decision made by Como, we completely understand the company’s business choice and remain deeply thankful for the nostalgia and joy these machines have provided to our visitors for so many years."

Como Friends President Katie Hill said she and her team are "grateful for the joy these machines have brought to our visitors," adding that they "have been a beloved part of the Como experience, and we know how special they've been for families who grew up with them."

Last chance to mold memories

What you can do:

Visitors now have a short window to create one last Mold-A-Rama souvenir.

Officials say each purchase supports the zoo's animals and gardens, helping to keep Como free and accessible year-round.