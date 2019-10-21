Como Zoo baby giraffe gets Minnesota-inspired name

article

The votes are in for the name of the Como Zoo's newest giraffe.

A male giraffe was born on September 10 at the Como Zoo, but was still without a name. Last weekend, zoo guests were able to vote for one of three names: Elliott, Fonzie and Sota.

More than 2,300 ballots were cast. Sota came out on top with 43 percent of the vote. Elliot came in second place with 37 percent and Fonzie received 20 percent.

The name Sota is short for the state of Minnesota.

Sota is the 23rd giraffe to be born at the zoo in the last 25 years. At birth, Sota weighed 160 pounds and was 6 feet 4 inches tall.