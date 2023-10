Former Saturday Night Live star and creator of the show "Bupkis," Pete Davidson will perform at Mystic Lake this winter.

The performance will be in the Mystic Showroom on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the comedy show will be available to the public this Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at MysticLake.com or by calling the box office at 952-496-6563.