Colon cancer survivor honored: Raising awareness for early screening

The Brief Colorectal cancer diagnoses are rising among adults under 50 in the U.S. Kirsten Scheller was diagnosed with colon cancer at 22 after being misdiagnosed for years. She now advocates for early screenings, especially for those with symptoms.



Colorectal cancer is increasingly affecting younger adults, with a notable rise in cases among those under 50.

Kirsten Scheller’s cancer journey

Big picture view:

Kirsten Scheller's journey with colon cancer began at 19 when she noticed unusual symptoms. Despite being misdiagnosed for years, she eventually advocated for herself and was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer at 22.

"I don’t have any major family history of any type of cancer, and I was really active and healthy, so they thought it was internal hemorrhoids," said Scheller.

Scheller has been in remission since she was 23. Now 36, she was recently honored at a Vikings game as a Medtronic Game Changer.

"To share my story, and kind of have my Medtronic career intersect with my colon cancer journey, was really special," said Scheller. "We went to see a new gastroenterologist. And she really suggested a Flex Sigmoidoscopy to see what’s going on. And a Flex Sigmoidoscopy is really similar to a colonoscopy."

Colon cancer screenings

Doctor's orders:

Doctors recommend starting colorectal cancer screenings at age 45.

However, Scheller emphasizes the importance of getting checked earlier if symptoms arise.

"At 22, getting diagnosed, my world got flipped upside down," said Scheller, who now advocates for early screenings.

Scheller continues to have AI-enabled colonoscopies every 9 to 12 months through Medtronic.

Her story highlights the importance of self-advocacy and awareness of colorectal cancer symptoms.