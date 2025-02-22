Clay County crash leaves 1 driver dead, another arrested

The Brief A crash involving two vehicles killed one driver in Oakport Township Saturday evening. The other driver involved was arrested after the crash under suspicion of DWI. Authorities did not say if the driver that was arrested was injured in the crash.



A crash in Oakport Township, Minnesota left one driver dead and another arrested Saturday evening.

Fatal Clay County crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles around the 3000 block of Highway 75.

Both vehicles only had drivers in them, and one of them died as a result of the crash, law enforcement said. The other driver involved was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what led up to the crash, or if the driver who was arrested suffered any injuries.

The identity of the person who died was not released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.