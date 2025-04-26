Minnesota weather: What to expect for possible severe storms Monday

The Brief Severe storms are expected Monday that could bring large hail and strong tornadoes. A moderate risk of severe weather is in place for the Twin Cities and much of southeast Minnesota. The first round of storms is expected to hit Monday morning.



There is a moderate risk of severe weather for Monday, and this includes the Twin Cities and locations pointing south and east. The last time a day three moderate risk outlook was forecasted for our area was on April 8, 2011.

Moderate risk of severe storms Monday

What does this mean?:

A moderate risk is a level four out of five risk for severe weather. An area of widespread severe weather with several tornadoes and/or numerous severe thunderstorms is likely this upcoming Monday.

Timeline of possible severe storms

What to expect:

Two rounds of storms will impact Minnesota and Wisconsin. The first round arrives in northern and central Minnesota in the morning with some storms expected to produce large hail.

These storms will clear out by late Monday morning. This will allow a warm front to lift northward, resulting in quick destabilization of areas untouched by the morning convection. By early afternoon, a cold front is expected to sweep across Minnesota from the west to the east.

The second round of storms will initialize along the cold front in western Minnesota and move east throughout the afternoon and evening.

Scattered to numerous discrete cells are expected to move into an untouched warm sector, which will be the Twin Cities and areas to the south and east. These storms will have the potential of quickly becoming intense and may produce large hail, damaging winds, and strong tornadoes.

How to prepare for severe storms

What you can do:

Develop a severe weather safety plan. Make sure you have ways to receive warnings and updates.

Review your safe places for shelter – whether you’re at home, at school, or in a public place. Have a communication plan with family and friends.

Stay tuned to FOX 9 as we will keep you updated throughout the weekend.