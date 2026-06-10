Minnesota weather: Hoffman has widespread damage, power out after severe storms

The Brief The City of Hoffman, just west of Alexandria, had widespread damage after overnight severe storms. Damaging winds hit the area around 2 a.m. Wednesday, causing a train derailment, overturned campers and downing power lines. Residents should go to City Hall for water and snacks, and survey their homes for damage caused by the storm.



Severe storms tore through parts of Minnesota late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, and the small town of Hoffman was hit especially hard.

Hoffman storm damage

What we know:

City officials say a severe storm with damaging winds hit Hoffman, which is just west of Alexandria, at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. The storm caused widespread damage, including a train derailment, overturned campers and mobile homes, downed power lines and caused trees to fall onto buildings and vehicles.

Officials say the city is experiencing a community-wide power outage, but water and sewer services continue to operate normally. City officials say there are no reports of injuries or fatalities connected to the storm.

Train derailment and brush removal

The backstory:

The City of Hoffman, the Grant County Emergency Manager and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are working with CP Railroad and Otter Tail Power as well as the American Red Cross. The focus is on restoring power and providing assistance to residents, and cleaning up the train derailment.

City officials are working on tree removal and clearing off streets. Residents removing downed trees and brush on their property can bring it to the city brush site.

City Hall open

Officials say Hoffman City Hall is open, and the American Red Cross is offering water and snacks to residents. Messiah Outreach is providing turkey sandwiches and chips at City Hall.

Watch out for scammers

What you can do:

The day after a storm is also usually when scammers are out trying to take advantage of residents with damage. City officials say all residents are encouraged to complete an assessment of their property, and notify the city of damage sustained from the storm, as well as notify their insurance company.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about possible scammers. Residents in need of tree removal or storm cleanup can get recommendations for local businesses from the city.

Residents are asked to stay away from Veterans City Park due to downed power lines.