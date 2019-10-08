Chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases hit new highs in the US

article

U.S. infections from three sexually transmitted diseases have risen for the fifth consecutive year.

More than 1.7 million cases of chlamydia were reported last year. The infection rate rose 3% from 2017.

It's the most ever reported in a year, though the trend is mainly attributed to increased testing.

About 580,000 gonorrhea cases were reported. That's the highest number since 1991. The rate rose 5%. Scientists worry antibiotic resistance may be a factor.

And the syphilis rate rose 15%. About 35,000 cases of the most contagious forms of the disease were reported - also the most since 1991.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the numbers Tuesday.

The increases coincided with public health funding cuts and clinic closures.

The full report can be seen here.