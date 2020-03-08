Children with disabilities test out adaptive bicycles with Gillette Children's Hospital

article

Gillette Children’s Hospital is making sure every child and adult gets an opportunity to hop on a bicycle and go for a ride.

Those with disabilities tested out bicycles and tricycles adapted to their needs Sunday.

Each bike was equipped with pedal straps, custom handlebars and seatbelts to ensure the safety of each rider.

Organizers say the purpose is to provide bicycle options for every person.

“So that’s where we come in and we hop them on different bikes and we try it out,” said Kaitlin Lewis, the therapeutic recreations specialist at Gillette Children’s. “We add accessories, there’s specialized features and we make it so they can enjoy riding. Sometimes it’s them riding by themselves on the trike and other times it’s their parent or caregiver giving a push or helping pedal.”

Those involved say this adaptive expo is also therapeutically beneficial as a fun, active and inclusive day for all.