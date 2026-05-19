Child, 4, taken in Minneapolis car theft at Children's Hospital found safe
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A child was found safe Monday after being dropped off at a nearby hospital following a vehicle theft outside Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, police said.
Minneapolis car theft with child inside
What we know:
Minneapolis police responded just before 5:30 p.m. to reports of a stolen vehicle with a 4-year-old child inside near the hospital on Chicago Avenue. Authorities say the child’s mother had gone inside the hospital when the theft happened.
Officers quickly launched a grid search and used available technology in an attempt to track down the vehicle and child.
About 25 minutes later, officers learned the child had been dropped off at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, which is adjacent to Children’s Minnesota. Police said the child was not injured and was reunited with the mother.
What we don't know:
It is unclear how long the child remained in the stolen vehicle or exactly where at Abbott Northwestern the child was dropped off.
The stolen vehicle has not been recovered, and no arrests have been made.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minneapolis Police Department.