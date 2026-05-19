Child, 4, taken in Minneapolis car theft at Children's Hospital found safe

The Brief Minneapolis police say a car was stolen with a 4-year-old child inside while the mother went inside Children's Hospital. The child was found safe about 25 minutes later at Abbott Northwestern Hospital and reunited with the mother. The stolen car has not been found, and no arrests have been made.



A child was found safe Monday after being dropped off at a nearby hospital following a vehicle theft outside Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, police said.

Minneapolis car theft with child inside

What we know:

Minneapolis police responded just before 5:30 p.m. to reports of a stolen vehicle with a 4-year-old child inside near the hospital on Chicago Avenue. Authorities say the child’s mother had gone inside the hospital when the theft happened.

Officers quickly launched a grid search and used available technology in an attempt to track down the vehicle and child.

About 25 minutes later, officers learned the child had been dropped off at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, which is adjacent to Children’s Minnesota. Police said the child was not injured and was reunited with the mother.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long the child remained in the stolen vehicle or exactly where at Abbott Northwestern the child was dropped off.

The stolen vehicle has not been recovered, and no arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.