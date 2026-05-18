Husband attacked wife with hammer before being stopped by Amazon driver: Charges

The Brief James Alan Johnson, 72, is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly striking his wife with a hammer. According to charges, the victim told police that Johnson, who was her husband, had hit her in the head with a hammer twice, and that she had kicked him in the crotch when he was on top of her to get him off. Police say the assault was spotted by an Amazon driver, who called police for help.



A Wyoming, Minnesota, man faces several charges after authorities say he was attacking his wife with a hammer when an Amazon delivery spotted it and called 911.

Amazon driver stops husband’s hammer attack

What we know:

James Alan Johnson, 72, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon for an attack that occurred on May 11.

According to charges filed in Chisago County, around 12:56 p.m. officers with the Wyoming Police Department were dispatched to an address within Wyoming on the report of an assault with a weapon in progress.

Police say they were initially told that a husband was attacking his wife with a hammer, and the assault was called in by an Amazon driver.

Upon arrival, an officer came across the 911 caller and the victim in the living room area. Charges state that the officer noted the victim had blood coming from her head, and that there was blood on the floor and her arms. Officers also noted a hammer on a table that had blood on it.

Dig deeper:

Authorities were informed that the suspect of the attack was the victim’s husband, who was still downstairs. The charges say that at that point, the officer went to the stairs of the basement and drew his department-issued taser. Upon command, Johnson was then handcuffed.

Officers spoke with the 911 caller, who said that he was dropping off a package, heard yelling, and saw the victim with blood on her hands. He could also see Johnson holding a hammer, so he entered the house as he called for help.

When speaking with the victim, they were told that her husband had hit her in the head with a hammer twice, and that she had kicked him in the crotch when he was on top of her to get him off.

According to charges, the officer lifted the victim's head and observed two large bloody indents that were consistent with being struck by a hammer several times.

When speaking with police, charges state that Johnson admitted to striking the victim twice in the head with a hammer.