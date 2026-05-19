Brooklyn Park hit-and-run: Woman killed while walking along Highway 252

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The Brief A 25-year-old woman was hit and killed while walking on the shoulder of Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park. Authorities say two witnesses who knew the woman were trying to convince her to get into their vehicle prior to the crash. The driver of a dark gray Toyota RAV4 left the scene before law enforcement arrived.



A 25-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking along Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park early Tuesday morning.

Deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn Park

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened around 1:22 a.m. on Highway 252 between Brookdale Avenue and 73rd Avenue.

According to authorities, a woman was walking along the right shoulder of the southbound lanes when a dark gray Toyota RAV4 traveling at a high rate of speed struck her. The driver did not stop and left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Investigators say two witnesses who knew the woman had stopped nearby and were trying to convince her to get into their vehicle when the crash occurred.

What we don't know:

The crash report did not say why the woman was walking along the shoulder of the highway, though alcohol is suspected to have been a factor. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about the car or suspected driver have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.