Minnesota weather: Cool Tuesday as clouds and light drips slowly depart

The Brief Clouds will try to gradually break for some late-day sunshine on Tuesday. Highs stay cool in the 40s and 50s across Minnesota. Patchy frost is possible in parts of northern and western Minnesota overnight.



A cool and cloudy Tuesday slowly improves through the day, though a few spotty sprinkles may linger into the afternoon for parts of Minnesota.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday starts cloudy and damp across much of Minnesota, with some misty conditions and the chance for a few spotty sprinkles. Cloud cover slowly breaks apart through the afternoon, allowing for a few pockets of sunshine later in the day.

Temperatures stay below average, with highs in the 40s and 50s statewide. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 54 degrees, well below the average high of 70 degrees. Northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph add a cool edge.

Skies gradually clear Tuesday night, leading to calmer conditions overnight. Areas of patchy frost are possible across northern and western Minnesota, where temperatures dip close to freezing. The metro should remain in the low 40s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday turns much brighter, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming back into the 60s across much of Minnesota.

The warming trend continues Thursday as highs climb into the upper 60s. Scattered thunderstorms return Friday, followed by a few lingering showers Saturday morning.

Temperatures warm into the 70s Saturday and could push into the 80s by Sunday and Memorial Day Monday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)