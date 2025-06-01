Expand / Collapse search

Child hurt after being struck by vehicle in St. Louis Park

By
Published  June 1, 2025 7:14pm CDT
St. Louis Park
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A 4-year-old child was hit by a vehicle in St. Louis Park on Sunday.
    • The child was taken to the hospital but was stable and alert after the crash.
    • Police say the driver stopped and was cooperating with the investigation.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 4-year-old child was hurt on Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in St. Louis Park.

Child struck by vehicle

What we know:

First responders were called to the area of Texas Avenue South and 36th Avenue South around noon for the report of a pedestrian crash.

At the scene, crews found a 4-year-old child had been hit by a vehicle that was making a turn.

The backstory:

Officials say the child was transported to the hospital for treatment but was stable and alert after the collision.

What's next:

Police say the driver stopped and is cooperating with authorities. It's unclear if they will face charges. The incident is under investigation.

The Source: A press release from the St. Louis Park Police Department. 

St. Louis ParkCrime and Public Safety