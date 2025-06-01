Child hurt after being struck by vehicle in St. Louis Park
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 4-year-old child was hurt on Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in St. Louis Park.
What we know:
First responders were called to the area of Texas Avenue South and 36th Avenue South around noon for the report of a pedestrian crash.
At the scene, crews found a 4-year-old child had been hit by a vehicle that was making a turn.
The backstory:
Officials say the child was transported to the hospital for treatment but was stable and alert after the collision.
What's next:
Police say the driver stopped and is cooperating with authorities. It's unclear if they will face charges. The incident is under investigation.
The Source: A press release from the St. Louis Park Police Department.