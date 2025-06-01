Child hurt after being struck by vehicle in St. Louis Park

The Brief A 4-year-old child was hit by a vehicle in St. Louis Park on Sunday. The child was taken to the hospital but was stable and alert after the crash. Police say the driver stopped and was cooperating with the investigation.



A 4-year-old child was hurt on Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in St. Louis Park.

Child struck by vehicle

What we know:

First responders were called to the area of Texas Avenue South and 36th Avenue South around noon for the report of a pedestrian crash.

At the scene, crews found a 4-year-old child had been hit by a vehicle that was making a turn.

The backstory:

Officials say the child was transported to the hospital for treatment but was stable and alert after the collision.

What's next:

Police say the driver stopped and is cooperating with authorities. It's unclear if they will face charges. The incident is under investigation.