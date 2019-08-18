Child dies after gun discharges in southern Minnesota home
HERON LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Officials are investigating after a gun was discharged in a home, striking and killing a child in Heron Lake, Minnesota.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on Aug. 14, officials responded to a home on a report of an injured child. Authorities learned a weapon was discharged inside the home, and the bullet struck the child.
The child was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.