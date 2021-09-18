Child dies after being pulled from Lake Nokomis on Labor Day

One of two children who were rescued from Lake Nokomis on Labor Day in Minneapolis has died, the medical examiner's office reports.

According to a report released on Friday, 10-year-old Hussane Abdi Ali died at the hospital from drowning complications, six days after being pulled from the waters of Lake Nokomis.

Ali was pulled from the lake along with an 8-year-old boy, the fire department reported at the time, on the afternoon of September 6. Both were unconscious with no pulse but revived through CPR.

The condition of the other child is not known.