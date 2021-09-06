2 children rescued from Lake Nokomis, transported to hospital

Two children were rescued from Lake Nokomis Monday afternoon in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, two drowning victims were rescued from Lake Nokomis. They were identified as an 8-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy.

Officials said both children were originally unconscious with no pulse, so responders began CPR. One of the children regained a pulse and breathing.

Both children were transported to the hospital where they are reported in critical condition.

