Cheryl Reeve wins WNBA Coach of the Month as Lynx go 9-2 in June

The Brief Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve has been named WNBA Coach of the Month for June. The Lynx finished the month with a 9-2 record and several league-leading stats. Reeve tied the WNBA record for most regular season wins on June 28.



Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve is being recognized for a standout month after the team finished June with a 9-2 record and several league-leading stats.

Cheryl Reeve wins Coach of the Month

What we know:

The WNBA announced that Cheryl Reeve, also the teams President of Basketball Operations, has been named WNBA Coach of the Month for June.

The honor marks her first of the season, and the fourth of her career, with her last award coming in July 2025.

By the numbers:

Reeve guided the Lynx to a 9-2 record in June, including five wins by 15 points or more. The team also went 5-1 on the road, marking the first time since 2017 that a Lynx squad started the season 9-1 away from home.

On June 28, Reeve led Minnesota to an 85-77 win over Dallas, earning her 379th regular season victory and tying Mike Thibault for the most regular season wins in league history.

The coach has gotten strong individual performances out of her players so far this year, with Natasha Howard and Olivia Miles ranking in the top-15 for points per game, Nia Coffey and Howard in the top-20 for rebounds, Miles and Courtney Williams in the top-20 for assists, and Howard, Kayla McBride and Miles in the top-20 for steals.

Minnesota leads the league in several categories, including net rating, defensive rating, opponent field goal percentage, rebounds and three-point percentage. The team also ranks second in points per game, field goal percentage and steals.

Big picture view:

The Lynx’s strong June performance has put them at the top of the league in multiple areas, as they compete for yet another championship.