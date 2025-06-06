Chemical spill at Minnesota poultry plant sends 26 people to the hospital

article

The Brief Law enforcement responded to a chemical spill at Pilgrim's Pride poultry plant in Cold Spring on Friday. The exposure sent 26 people to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say it was peracetic acid that spilled, and it was contained inside the plant.



A chemical spill at Pilgrim's Pride poultry plant in Cold Spring sent over two dozen employees to the hospital Friday morning.

Acid spill at poultry plant

What we know:

According to Cold Spring police, authorities responded to a chemical spill around 8:15 a.m. at Pilgrim's Pride poultry plant on the 800 block of Sauk River Road.

Authorities say that a container of peracetic acid was spilled, and the spill was contained inside the plant. The State Duty Officer was notified.

By the time officers got to the scene, the buildings had been evacuated.

Many employees were assessed at the scene, and 26 of them were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, law enforcement said.

Pilgrim's Pride supplies and delivers poultry products, with brands that include Pilgrim's Chicken, Just Bare, Gold'n Plump and more, according to the company's website.

What we don't know:

What caused the container to spill, how much acid was spilled, and the nature of the injuries are currently unknown.